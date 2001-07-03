Tunisian Foreign Minister Due in Tehran

TEHRAN According to Tunisian Embassy sources in Iran, Tunisian Foreign Minister Habib ben Yahia is expected to arrive in Tehran on July 14 to cochair the two countries' Joint Commission for Economic, Political and Cultural Cooperation.

During his visit to Iran, Yahia is scheduled to meet President Mohammad Khatami, Prime Minister Kamal Kharrazi and other senior officials.

Yahia is also scheduled to attend the fourth meeting of the Iran-Tunisia Joint Economic Commission along with his Iranian counterpart. The third meeting of the commission was held last year, during the visit of Kamal Kharrazi to Tunisia.

Prior to this, on April 19, Tunisian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghannouchi, heading a high-ranking politicoeconomic delegation, came to Iran on the invitation of First Vice President Hassan Habibi.

During his four-day visit to Iran, the Tunisian prime minister met senior officials. Both sides discussed expansion of bilateral relations.

During Ghannouchi's stay in Tehran, several commercial treaties were signed in order to pave the way for full realization of the potential of the two countries.