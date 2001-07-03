LJA: Zionist Plot Behind Kidnapping of Iranian Diplomats

TEHRAN The Lebanese Journalists Association (LJA) has announced that the Zionist regime played a crucial role in the kidnapping of three Iranian diplomats and a reporter in Lebanon in 1982.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on threshold of the 19th anniversary of the kidnapping on July 5, 1982, the head of the LJA Mohammad Ba'albaki said that there was a Zionist plot behind the kidnapping of the Iranian reporter Kazem Akhavan and the diplomats Mohsen Mousavi, Rostam Rastegar and Ahmad Motavasselian.

Pointing to the fact that the kidnapping was a flagrant violation of the internationally accepted diplomatic immunity, Ba'albaki further said that the action has since been condemned by all Lebanese organs, including the LJA.

He further denounced the handing over of the Iranian diplomats and reporter to the Zionist forces by the Phalangists and described the imprisonment of the Iranians in Israel as contrary to international regulations.