Majlis to Vote Again on Urgency of Motion on GC's Jurists

TEHRAN In its open session on next Sunday, the Majlis will vote again on the urgency of the motion on the manner of electing the legal experts of the Guardian Council (GC).

During the open session of the Majlis last Wednesday, the urgency of the motion was approved by the deputies. However, some representatives submitted a request to the Majlis speaker, calling for the motion to be put to the vote again.

According to reports, the ministers of health, agricultural jihad and mines and industries will also appear before the Parliament next week and answer the questions by some deputies.