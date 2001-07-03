Council of Europe: Turkey Using Race Laws Against Islamic Activists

TEHRAN The Council of Europe said on Tuesday that Turkey is using a law against discrimination to punish Kurdish and Islamic activists instead of applying it properly to deal with cases of racial and other discrimination.

A key article in the Turkish penal code "has so far been used in cases of incitement to separatism or fundamentalist views," a report by the European human rights watchdog body said.

Article 312 covering incitement to hatred based on differences of class, race, religion, belief or political regime, did not appear to be used to penalize cases of "oral, written and other expressions, especially those targeting minority groups in Turkey," the document said.

The report follows a fact-finding mission to Turkey last November by the council's European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI).

Turkey has a large minority of Kurds, and Kurdish leaders have been campaigning for self-rule in the southeast of the country.

Islamic tendencies have meanwhile been on the increase in Turkey. Last week the Council of Europe criticized Turkey's ban on the pro-Islamic Virtue Party, saying the move was against democratic principles.

Turkey, which is hoping to gain European Union membership, must meet EU criteria on human rights and democracy before it can start accession talks.

The report by ECRI on the anti-discrimination law also noted that there were currently no legal provisions in Turkey specifically prohibiting racial discrimination in employment.

"However, ECRI considers that in Turkey, as in most other European countries, there are groups whose members are vulnerable to discrimination on the labor market," it pointed out.