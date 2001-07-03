Germany May Tax Income From Share Divestments

DUSSELDORF, Germany The German Finance Ministry is planning to reverse an important part of its much-lauded corporate tax reforms by reintroducing a tax on income companies make from the divestment of share stakes, the business daily **** Handelsblatt**** reported on Tuesday.

According to AFP, the ministry was planning to impose a so-called business or license tax on any such income from the beginning of 2002, the newspaper said, without revealing its sources.

Under the government's tax reforms, which came into effect this year, companies no longer have to pay tax on the proceeds from the divestment of shares held in other companies.