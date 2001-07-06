EU Fears For Climate Deal After Australia Talks

SYDNEY The European Union (EU) raised concerns on Friday for global climate talks in mid-July after failing to bridge a gap with Australia over how to deal with Washington's rejection of the Kyoto global warming pact.

In talks with a visiting EU delegation, Canberra stuck by its view the agreement between industrialized countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions was dead without U.S. support, Reuters quoted Environment Minister Robert Hill as saying.

With Japan also preferring to bring the world's top polluter back into the fold before pressing on with Kyoto, Belgian Energy Minister Olivier Deleuze acknowledged it would be tough to win a consensus at the next world climate talks in Bonn on July 16.

"I think that in Bonn there should be negotiations with success at the end with as many countries as possible and we don't have this certainty today," Deleuze told reporters in Sydney.

The EU delegation, led by EU Environment Commissioner Margot Wallstrom and Belgium, which holds the EU presidency, met Hill to lobby a lukewarm Canberra to stand firm behind the Kyoto agreement. The EU officials head to Japan for talks on Monday.

The pact, signed in the Japanese city of Kyoto in 1997, committed developed nations to cutting emissions of carbon dioxide, the main so-called greenhouse gas, by an average of 5.2 percent from 1990 levels by 2012.

Australia, the world's top coal exporter, agreed to limit its emissions to eight percent above its 1990 levels.

Greenhouse gases are believed to contribute to rising global temperatures, which may cause sea levels to rise, wiping out low-lying islands, and lead to more dangerous weather conditions, water shortages, epidemics and social strife.

---- Calls to Press Ahead ----

But the treaty has been in limbo since the United States -- the world's top carbon dioxide producer emitting 36 percent of the developed world's 1990 emissions -- withdrew earlier this year, fearing economic damage and citing the failure to include developing nations.

The EU insists other signatories should press on regardless with the pact which needs to be ratified by at least 55 countries whose collective emissions of carbon dioxide account for 55 percent of the 1990 emissions to take effect.

If Japan, Russia, the EU, Australia, Canada, and a number of Eastern European nations join forces, they would make up the needed 55 percent even without Washington.

Australia produced about 2.1 percent of 1990 emissions.

But Hill told a briefing after talks with EU officials Australia did not believe it would be possible for other nations to strike a deal in Bonn and get Washington to join later.

Wallstrom said she feared it would take a long time for the United States to come around and waiting would be "like waiting for someone who has declined an invitation".

"We are afraid of losing momentum in this process," she said.

The EU delegation was met in Sydney by Greenpeace protesters who unfurled a green carpet in their path and accused Canberra of "undermining" international efforts to stop climate change.

Scientists say Australia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, and many south Pacific atolls in its immediate neighborhood could sink beneath the waves.

"Failure to tackle climate change sentences Australia and the rest of the world to more extreme temperatures and rising sea levels with negative impacts on human health, farming, water resources and precious ecosystems," Greenpeace activists said.

csa776 060745 ovr :bc-environment-australia-eu (update 1, picture) update1-eu fears for climate deal after australia talks (updates with details from media briefing) by michael christie sydney, july 6 (reuters) - the european union (eu) raised concerns on friday for global climate talks in mid-july after failing to bridge a gap with australia over how to deal with washington's rejection of the kyoto global warming pact. in talks with a visiting eu delegation, canberra stuck by its view the agreement between industrialised countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions was dead without u.s. support, environment minister robert hill said. with japan also preferring to bring the world's top polluter back into the fold before pressing on with kyoto, belgian energy minister olivier deleuze acknowledged it would be tough to win a consensus at the next world climate talks in bonn on july 16. "i think that in bonn there should be negotiations with success at the end with as many countries as possible and we don't have this certainty today," deleuze told reporters in sydney. the eu delegation, led by eu environment commissioner margot wallstrom and belgium, which holds the eu presidency, met hill to lobby a lukewarm canberra to stand firm behind the kyoto agreement. the eu officials head to japan for talks on monday. the pact, signed in the japanese city of kyoto in 1997, committed developed nations to cutting emissions of carbon dioxide, the main so-called greenhouse gas, by an average of 5.2 percent from 1990 levels by 2012. australia, the world's top coal exporter, agreed to limit its emissions to eight percent above its 1990 levels. greenhouse gases are believed to contribute to rising global temperatures, which may cause sea levels to rise, wiping out low-lying islands, and lead to more dangerous weather conditions, water shortages, epidemics and social strife. calls to press ahead but the treaty has been in limbo since the united states - the world's top carbon dioxide producer emitting 36 percent of the developed world's 1990 emissions - withdrew earlier this year, fearing economic damage and citing the failure to include developing nations. the eu insists other signatories should press on regardless with the pact which needs to be ratified by at least 55 countries whose collective emissions of carbon dioxide account for 55 percent of the 1990 emissions to take effect. if japan, russia, the eu, australia, canada, and a number of eastern european nations join forces, they would make up the needed 55 percent even without washington. australia produced about 2.1 percent of 1990 emissions. but hill told a briefing after talks with eu officials australia did not believe it would be possible for other nations to strike a deal in bonn and get washington to join later. wallstrom said she feared it would take a long time for the united states to come around and waiting would be "like waiting for someone who has declined an invitation". "we are afraid of losing momentum in this process," she said. the eu delegation was met in sydney by greenpeace protesters who unfurled a green carpet in their path and accused canberra of "undermining" international efforts to stop climate change. scientists say australia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, and many south pacific atolls in its immediate neighbourhood could sink beneath the waves. "failure to tackle climate change sentences australia and the rest of the world to more extreme temperatures and rising sea levels with negative impacts on human health, farming, water resources and precious ecosystems," greenpeace activists said. ((sydney newsroom +612 9373-1805, michael.christie

reuters.com))