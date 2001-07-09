Government Rejects Merger of Oil, Energy Ministries

TEHRAN The Iranian government has rejected a motion passed by the reformist-dominated Parliament (Majlis) to merge the oil and energy ministries in a drive to increase government efficiency, a press report said Monday.

The daily *****Aftab-e Yazd**** quoted Abdul-Hamid Emami, a deputy energy minister as saying, "The government has rejected the motion and proposed formation of an energy coordinating council."

According to IRNA, the council will handle policymaking in energy, water and electricity affairs.

The proposal to merge the oil and energy ministries was presented to Majlis in May backed by 50 deputies.

Last month, Majlis passed another motion to merge the labor and cooperatives ministries.

Tehran's quest to streamline government activities has already led to the merger of the ministries of cooperation and agricultural jihad to form the Ministry of Rural Development and Agriculture and the ministries of industry' and mines and metals' to form the Ministry of Industry and Mines.