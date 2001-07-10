Indonesia's Embattled Wahid Shuffles Ministers

JAKARTA Indonesia's embattled President Abdurrahman Wahid reshuffled his senior ministers on Tuesday but the move is unlikely to stave off an impeachment hearing due within weeks.

Close Wahid ally Justice Minister Marsilam Simanjuntak takes over as attorney general, replacing Baharuddin Lopa, who died last week from heart-related disease, Reuters quoted a spokesman for Wahid as telling reporters.

Marsilam's old job will be filled by another Wahid ally, Defense Minister Mahfud M.D., whose own duties will temporarily be taken over by Top Security Minister Agum Gumelar.

"The president believes this is a good move," the spokesman said.

The top legislature convenes from August 1 to debate Wahid's chaotic 20-month rule and is virtually certain to impeach the ailing Muslim cleric, under attack for his erratic leadership and his failure to tackle the economic and social crises gripping his nation.

----- Wahid Allies in Key Posts -----

The reshuffle puts Wahid's friends in sensitive jobs which he has previously used to attack his critics -- several have been targeted by corruption investigations.

Dewi Fortuna Anwar, a political analyst and one-time senior aide to former president B.J. Habibie, said the ministers were professional and well-qualified but added the move would not save Wahid.

"But this is not going to have a significant impact over Gus Dur's leadership and will not help him in any way to stop the impeachment session because the issue is not relevant," she told Reuters, using Wahid's popular nickname.

"The special session is about Gus Dur personally -- how he has violated state guidelines, it is not about his choice of ministers."

Wahid, almost completely isolated politically, on Monday gave his enemies until July 20 to back off their efforts to oust him, warning he would declare a state of emergency and call snap elections if they push ahead with the impeachment hearing.

The renewed threat came after key party leaders, including Vice President Megawati Sukarnoputri, refused to attend a meeting he called to rescue his failing presidency and serve out his term to its end in 2004.

Megawati, who automatically replaces Wahid if he falls, has said an impeachment hearing is the only way to resolve the leadership crisis.

---- Crisis Crippling Nation ----

The crisis has dragged on since the start of the year, crippling government decision-making, scaring off foreign investors and undermining financial markets.

Wahid on Monday stressed he still wanted to find a peaceful solution, but it is unclear what he hopes to achieve because he has steadfastly ruled out any political compromise.

He has frequently threatened to declare an emergency and call early elections, but it is doubtful he has enough support in the military and the civil service to do so.

Mahfud and the army chief, who has openly rejected Wahid's threat, on Monday said they were certain the Muslim leader would not go ahead with his controversial plan.

"I am still optimistic that the (emergency) decree which has been mentioned by the president will not be issued," Mahfud told reporters earlier on Tuesday.

Sources close to Wahid have also said the man who established himself as a leading democrat during his years of opposition to former autocrat Suharto's army-backed rule would not go that far.