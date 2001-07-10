Mysterious Flight of Saudi Plane to Pakistan

TEHRAN A Saudi-owned Boeing 737 jet landed at Islamabad Airport at 8:00 a.m. on Monday. The plane left the airport at 3:00 p.m. on the same day, according to a CNB dispatch from Islamabad.

In Pakistan there are rumors of a deal between the government and Asef Zardari, the imprisoned husband of former Pakistan's prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and his release from prison. The Pakistani evening papers on Monday wrote that the Saudi plane had arrived in Pakistan to fly Zardari to Saudi Arabia.

However, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) denied the rumors of Zardari's release from prison, describing the rumors as government's propaganda.