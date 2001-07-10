Briton Dressed as Woman Arrested in Dubai Gold Market With "Fake Bomb"

DUBAI A British man dressed as a Persian Gulf woman has been arrested in the Dubai gold market carrying an air pistol and a fake bomb, AFP quoted newspapers as reporting on Tuesday. A senior police officer, Brigadier Ismail al-Gargawi, told **** Gulf News **** that the 55-year-old was arrested on Sunday after a police patrol in the gold souk spotted a man's undergarment trailing under his black abaya' robe. The veiled man, who was not named, was found in possession of an air pistol and pieces of cardboard rolled up to look like dynamite as well as a remote control, according to Gargawi. The Briton reportedly told police he was disguised to surprise his wife but gave no explanation for the fake bomb, Gargawi said.