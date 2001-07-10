Iran Grass Skiing Team to Clash in Turkey

TEHRAN s The grass skiing team of Tehran comprising three athletes and two officials left here on Monday for Turkey to take part in the first World Youth Grass Skiing Championship contests.

The world tournament will be held between July 12-15, in which 17 countries are to compete.

The next competitions are to be held by Italy and Hungary.

The Iranian skiers Akbar Kalhor, Hossein Kalhor, and Seyed Yasser Seyd will compete in downhill and speed categories, IRNA reported.

Morteza Saveh-Shemshaki will steer the three-member team as the head.