5,000 Muslims in Srebrenica for Massacre Anniversary

SARAJEVO Some 5,000 Muslims from all over Bosnia converged Wednesday on Potocari north of Srebrenica to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Europe's worst massacre since World War II.

A score of buses left the town of Kladanj with hundreds of survivors of the massacre on board. They were searched by members of the NATO stabilization force SFOR before they were allowed to board, AFP reported.

The uncovering of a marker stone for the memorial and cemetery to be built in Srebrenica for between 7,000 and 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed by the Serb forces who overran the UN-proclaimed safe zone will be the central feature of Wednesday's simple ceremony.

The three-ton heavy marble stone with the inscription "Srebrenica, July 11, 1995" will be unveiled by five women from the town whose children and other relatives were killed in the massacre.

There will be no political speeches, only prayers attended by representatives of the international community from Sarajevo.

Taji Belimustafic, a survivor who lost his brother in the massacre, said "I feel sadness today. I think it's very significant for us that this monument is to be built."

Another survivor Jamzia Omerovic said she was convinced that one day she would be able to return to Bratunac, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Srebrenica, which she had been forced to flee.

Sacir Ferhatbegovic, however, questioned whether this would be possible "since the executioners are still at liberty."

Six years on, the open graves around Srebrenica daily yield the remains of bodies believed to be those of civilians murdered by the Serbian forces.

Srebrenica is now located in the Serb-run Bosnian entity of Republika Srpska (RS) while its prewar inhabitants currently live in the other Bosnian entity, the Muslim-Croat Federation.

Authorities have prepared massive security measures to prevent inter-ethnic violence. UN spokesman in Sarajevo Douglas Coffman said that some 1,300 Bosnian Serb police, including anti-riot units, would be deployed for the ceremony.

He said the size of the force will be twice that deployed for last year's anniversary, and around 300 UN police would also be on duty to monitor the work of the local RS officers.

In addition, a representative of the Muslim-Croat Federation police was on board each bus carrying survivors, Coffman said.

Bosnian Serb authorities also ordered roads around Srebrenica sealed off from 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) until 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), and all bars closed in Bratunac.

Coffman said the border police in the neighboring Federal Republic of Yugoslavia would search all vehicles crossing into Bosnia.

"There will also be restriction of movement on roads leading from the Muslim-Croat Federation to Republika Srpska," Coffman said.

He said authorities are anxious to avoid a repeat of violent incidents that occurred in May in Banja Luka and Trebinje.