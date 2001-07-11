Six Iranian Films to Be Screened at Italian Festival

TEHRAN -- The Public Relations Department of the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (CIDCYA) announced that six Iranian short films are to be screened at the Monte Katini International Short Film Festival in Italy.

According to the department, the films are ****Tales of the Bazaar**** by Abdollah Ali-Morad, ****Freedom**** by Nasser Taqvaei, ****Mad, Mad, and Mad World**** by Nouroddin Zarrin-Kelk, ****Class Time, Break Bell**** by Iraj Karimi, ****Black Crow & Red Pencil**** by Hadi Yaqinloo, and ****Polite, Impolite & Co-Singers**** by Abass Kiarostami.

A special section has been allocated for Iranian films at this festival which began on July 7 and will be open till July 14.

The Monte Katini Festival started in 1949 as a domestic film festival. However, with the formation of its Competition Section in 1954, it became an international festival.

During the 52nd festival, video and cinematic products of 37 countries are being screened.