Top U.S. General Builds Military Links With India

NEW DELHI General Henry Shelton, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, met Thursday with India's military top brass, including national security advisor Brajesh Mishra.

Shelton arrived late Wednesday for the highest level American military visit here since India's underground nuclear tests in 1998.

"India is a major power with global influence and I hope we can establish a strong military-to-military relationship," Shelton said in a statement released here soon after his arrival, AFP reported.

"My trip and Indian Defense Minister Jaswant Singh's meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld reflect our desire to broaden and deepen our engagement with India on defense issues.

"It reflects the growing appreciation of the need for our countries to have a close relationship."

On Friday morning, Shelton placed a wreath at the memorial to India's war dead at India gate.

Following a ceremonial welcome, Shelton held a 35-minute discussion with his host, Naval Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar, followed by meetings with the Head of the Army, S. Padmanabana and Air Force Chief A.Y. Tipnis.

The spokesman said the discussions were "lengthy, private and confidential."

Shelton had a 45-minute discussion with India's national security advisor Brajesh Mishra, who is also principal secretary to Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The visit came days after the leaders of India and Pakistan held their first summit talks for more than two years.

A traditional ally of Pakistan, the United States has drawn closer to India in recent years, partly in the search for a regional counterweight to China and also because of concerns over nuclear instability in the subcontinent.