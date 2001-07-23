Managing Director of Turkey's Oil and Gas Pipeline Company Dismissed

TEHRAN - The Managing Director of Turkey's Oil and Gas Pipeline Company was dismissed on Monday on charges of financial corruption.

The state security prosecutor had previously announced in June that evidence had been discovered revealing financial corruption in the Turkish Ministry of Energy and affiliated organizations.

The prosecutor, Mr. Coxal, has announced that in order to investigate the charges against the manager, all foreign contracts concluded by the company, including gas contracts with Iran, will be duly re-inspected.

Turkish officials had blamed Iran for the delay in putting the pipeline into operation, although the Islamic Republic of Iran had fulfilled all its obligations pertaining to the gas contract. The delay was actually caused by the Turkish government.