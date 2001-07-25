E. Azarbaijan Faces 70-ton Decrease in Raisin Export

TEHRAN -- Since June 22 to July 22, approximately 890 tons of different dried fruits worth Rls1.153 billion were exported from the northwestern city of Maragheh, East Azarbaijan Province, said the Head of the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of the city, Mohammad Madadi.

He added that the exports mainly consisting of different kinds of raisin were exported to Canada, Russia, the Netherlands, Romania, the Philippines, Yugolavia, France, Austria, the Czeck Republic, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

Madadi also said that the amount of exports shows a 70-ton decrease in comparison with the previous years.

He added that the increase in world production of raisin was the reason behind decrease in the exports of the product.