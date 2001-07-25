Thorpe Continues Record-Breaking Spree

FUKUOKA, Japan Ian Thorpe avenged his loss to Pieter van den Hoogenband in last year's Olympic final by smashing his own world record to win the men's 200 meters freestyle title at the world championships on Wednesday.

The Australian teenager blasted away from his Dutch rival Van den Hoogenband on the final lap to take his fourth gold medal and third world record in four days with a winning time of one minute 44.06 seconds, Reuters reported.

There was some consolation for the Netherlands when Inge de Bruijn won the women's 100m freestyle final to add the world title to three Olympic golds she won in Sydney.

Hungary's Agnes Kovacs also followed Olympic gold with a world title, winning the women's 200m breaststroke final for the second time.

Radall Bal of the United states snatched victory in the men's 50m backstroke final.

Everything else, however, paled in comparison to Thorpe's memorable victory.