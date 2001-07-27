Headaches Affect Teens' School Performance: Study

NEW YORK More than 10 million U.S. children and teenagers are believed to suffer chronic headaches. And new study results suggest the problem can significantly hinder their school performance, Reuters reported.

In fact, one junior high student in the study reported missing half of the school year because of his headaches, according to lead author So Onishi, an undergraduate at Columbia University in New York. He conducted the research along with John Bisbocci and Dr. Srini Govindan, a neurologist in private practice in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The researchers investigated the incidence of headaches and their effect on school performance in a study that involved about 50 junior high school students.

Twenty-six students reported having experienced migraines, tension-type headaches or both, and 12 of these students said the headaches got in the way of their school performance, the investigators report in a recent issue of the journal ****Headache Quarterly*****, Current Treatment and Research.

On average, the teenagers experienced their first headache when they were about 10 years old, and 18 students reported having a family history of headaches.

School stress was among the students' reported headache triggers, along with menstruation, inadequate sleep, noise, tension, fatigue, weather changes and illness.

The students said they treated their headaches with a variety of medications including ibuprofen, aspirin with caffeine, and acetaminophen.

When asked to make recommendations regarding this widespread problem among adolescents, the students called for public education, research and stronger headache medications.

Young people can also take a proactive approach to preventing their headaches by maintaining a regular sleep schedule, eating regular meals and avoiding foods that may trigger headaches, according to Dr. Merle Diamond, associate director of the Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, Illinois. Diamond is not associated with Govindan's research. On the other hand, "there are a lot of treatment options," said Diamond, citing prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as non-pharmacological aids such as biofeedback--a relaxation technique shown effective in treating headaches.

The main thing,'' she told Reuters Health, is disease recognition and getting appropriate treatment.''

Headaches can be treated and the disability of missing school can be avoided,'' Govindan added in an interview with Reuters Health. s