Russia Protests Norwegian Fly-By Over Kursk

MOSCOW Russia has filed a note of protest with Norway following what was called a dangerous fly-by by a Norwegian military jet over the site where the Kursk nuclear submarine sank, military officials said Friday. The head of the Russian Navy's Chief of Staff, Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, said a senior Russian official was flying in a helicopter over the site of the wreck when the Norwegian jet whizzed by without warning at a close distance on Wednesday. Russia has declared the area around the Kursk a no-go zone for foreign vessels until the submarine is raised from the floor of the Barents Sea in a controversial mid-September operation. All 118 men on board the vessel died when the Kursk sank following a series of still-unexplained explosions on August 12, 2000.