Villain or German Icon? History Contends With Kohl

BONN, Germany -- Helmut Kohl stands tall in the portrait, smiling children on one side of the former German chancellor, men dressed in Bavarian lederhosen complete a pastoral idyll on the other.

Painted at the height of his record 16 years in office, the portrait of Kohl is part of a new exhibition in Germany's contemporary history museum in the former capital Bonn that opened earlier this month.

The museum has updated the years when Kohl dominated German politics. But like the propaganda-style painting originally commissioned for a tongue-in-cheek magazine cover, it portrays the former chancellor in a positive light despite a slush fund scandal that has stained his reputation since leaving office.

"Now it seems like a big deal and it is the topic under discussion," said museum director Hermann Schaefer, referring to the campaign finance scandal, Reuters said.

"But if you look back in 10 years i believe it will be only a small detail in the life's work of Helmut Kohl."

Kohl left office in 1998 a giant of 20th century history, the man who reunified Germany after world war two had left it divided and the East a police state under Soviet domination.

Yet a year later, he admitted to accepting nearly a million dollars in illegal campaign contributions while in office and compounded the damage by refusing to name his donors.

He paid a large fine to avoid criminal prosecution. A parliamentary inquiry into the matter continues.

One newspaper cartoon after the scandal broke in late 1999 showed Germany reassessing his legacy by replacing a massive Kohl statue with a small wall plaque.

----Forever Blemished?----

The scandal sparked a debate among historians over Kohl's legacy. Is it a minor blemish in a distinguished career, or a flaw so great that it casts him into disgrace?

History's verdict on those who blunder varies.

Since German reunification, for example, many in the former communist east who thought they were loyally serving the state have found themselves barred from public service in the new Germany for having had a link to the secret police, the Stasi.

Historians have overlooked flaws in many. But some believe Kohl's slush fund scandal is a big enough blemish to cloud other achievements.

"The slush funds may not be the main focus of his biography, but it plays a central part in his story," said biographer Klaus Dreher, author of the critical "Helmut Kohl, life with power".

"It is so serious that he cannot escape this legacy."

One possible parallel is former U.S. president Richard Nixon, who saw his breakthroughs in relations with the Soviet Union and China overshadowed by the Watergate Burglary Scandal which forced him to resign in 1974. Many German observers, however, say Kohl's sins were of a lesser magnitude.

"Nixon was brought down over Watergate," said investigative journalist Hans Leyendecker, co-author of "Helmut Kohl, the power and the money".

"Kohl was already out of power," Leyendecker said. "If he had been forced to resign over the scandal the impression of the affair would have been different."

----Hardly a Whiff of Scandal----

At Bonn's history museum, which charts the development of Germany since World War II and sits just down the street from the offices Kohl occupied as chancellor, only a careful look will find mention of the slush fund scandal.

The chronologically ordered collection first shows a picture of Kohl in 1972 in a campaign poster portraying leading figures of his Christian democrats. Next to him is Walther Leisler Kiep, the former party treasurer who played a key role in the unfolding of the slush fund scandal in 1999.

A later exhibit shows Kohl's television advertisements in 1983, the general election the year after he came to power.

"The chancellor is trusted, not only at home but also abroad," one spots says amid footage of Kohl with U.S. and British leaders Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Another exhibit shows two wooden stools fashioned from tree trunks on which Kohl and Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev sat during key negotiations over German reunification.

Only by searching through a computer database on German members of Parliament will the visitor hear, albeit briefly, about the slush fund scandal. After punching in Kohl's name, a four-minute video plays and eventually mentions the illegal funds. "in 1999, the party spending affair exploded," it says.

In a speech opening the exhibition, Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a Social Democrat who ended the Conservative Kohl's reign after winning the 1998 election, alluded to the difficulty of judging recent history.

"The task of presenting and offering new interpretations of recent history of the past few decades is all the more difficult," he said. "History recognizes no final verdict, especially over the recent past."

The Bonn exhibition may, however, be the latest in a series of small steps that have helped Kohl in his efforts to restore his damaged reputation.

Earlier this month, he won a court battle to block East German stasi secret police transcripts of his telephone calls that could have proved embarrassing if made public.

The next day, his wife's Hannelore suicide after a long illness brought him new public sympathy as a bereaved widower.

Museum director Schaefer said the headline of the moment should not flavor a fair historical overview.

"Today when you read about Kohl it will have his wife's death in the foreground," he said. "Three weeks ago it would have had the stasi files in the foreground."

"He took contributions for his party and passed it on. There is no evidence of corruption," he said.

"Kohl will not be defined in history by the affair."