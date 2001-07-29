Kuwait Satisfied With Expansion of Iran-UAE Bilateral Relations

TEHRAN The recent visit of United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, to Iran was a positive and praiseworthy move on the account of both countries, said the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad in an interview with the international daily, ****Al-Hayat******.

Also, Kuwait's Foreign Minister, al-Ahmad said that the trip could be regarded as a significant move, should both countries' negotiations on the issue would proceed till an actual result is achieved, adding that the visit can be the beginning of elimination of the points that have created tensions between the southern littoral states of Persian Gulf with Iran.

Prior to this, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the initiative of the ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, of dispatching his special envoy to Iran.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, heading a high-ranking political delegation, arrived in Tehran Monday, IRNA reported.

Referring to President Mohammad Khatami's policy of consolidating ties with Persian Gulf littoral states, Assefi stressed that an expansion of ties between Iran and UAE would not only be in the two sides' interest and would also contribute to the settlement of security and stability in the region.