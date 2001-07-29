University Robot Football Team Leaves Iran to Compete U.S. World Robocup

TEHRAN Three different teams of robots, in small, medium and large size classes, from Tehran Sharif University of Technology footballer robots teams, accompanied by 15 of the students who made them and three supervisors left Tehran on Sunday to compete Seattle World Robocup 2001, in which 124 teams of 43 countries will take part.

A member of the technical engineering faculty, Dr. Amir-Hossein Jahangir, will present Iran's medicare robots, as a side event during the technical international gathering.

During the fourth international robocup championship in Australia two teams from Iran's Sharif University of Technology, the medium sized and imitation teams ranked third and seventh in the world respectively.