Congo Gunmen Free Thais After Visit by Lumumba

BUTEMBO, Congo -- Congolese militiamen have released 17 Thais and a Kenyan from more than two months' captivity in a remote jungle in return for a visit by the son of the country's assassinated first prime minister Patrice Lumumba.

The hostages were freed in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday when their captors gave a hero's welcome to Francois Lumumba, son of Patrice Lumumba, murdered in 1961, a year after the Congo became independent from Belgium.

Francois Lumumba is seen locally by the war-weary population as a symbol recalling the early hopes of the independent Congo.

"That (Lumumba's visit) was the condition of our obtaining their release," said hostage negotiator Bent Ronsen after the 18 were freed at Vihya, 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Butembo town.

"We had the impression they wanted to see him and we took on the task of bringing him from Kinshasa," said Ronsen, director of the Norwegian-based Christian relief network, Reuters said.

Tired and dishevelled but apparently well, the 18 were paraded before Lumumba and militia chief General Lolwako , who shook their hands and told them they could leave.

Lolwako and his commanders, dressed in crisp new uniforms, presented Lumumba with a leopard skin, while a crowd of villagers watched old black and white films about Patrice Lumumba on a television set.

The militia, which opposes foreign-backed rebels holding a large area of northeastern Congo, seized 24 Thais, the Kenyan and a Swede in mid-May from a compound of a Thai timber company which operates sawmills at Mangina, near the town of Beni.