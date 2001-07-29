Iran Offshore Oil Field Production to Reach 1.1m bpd

TEHRAN The country's offshore oil production will reach 1.1 million barrels per day by the end of the third economic development plan. The Managing Director of the Fallat-e Qareh oil company, Abolqassem Hassani, said on Sunday, "Iran's offshore oil fields produce 660,000 barrels of oil per day in the regions of Bahregan, Kharq, Siri, Lavan." He noted that the offshore oil production would reach 700,000 barrel per day by the end of this year. "The oil fields of Balal, Esfandiar, Hengam, Doroud, Soroush and Norouz, Forouzan, Salman, Nostarat and Farzam are being developed in order for the country to produce 1,100,000 barrels of oil per day from the offshore oil fields," he added.