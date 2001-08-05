Public Banks Are Restricted and Make No Progress:Seif

TEHRAN--The general director of Bank Melli said that since the banks in our country were nationalized and became government-owned, they have become restricted, without any specific change or progress.

Valliolah Seif said on Thursday that lack of governmental assigned facilities and consigning authority to the managers are the general characteristics of private banks.

He added that private banks must pay attention to the needs of their clients and also try to increase the wealth of their shareholders in their long-term plans.

According to Seif, some public banks should be able to sell their shares and become semi-private. By doing so we can maintain balance between private and public banks.

Seif stated that some public banks will remain public, but rules governing these banks should become more in line with private banks. "By implementing this policy we can prepare the ground for the promotion of these banks." Seif said.

He asked the board of directors of private banks to give enough freedom to their managers, so that they would become able to act properly and satisfy their shareholders.