Muslims' Prosperity Tied to Their Sincere Cooperation

TEHRAN Iranian President Mohammad Khatami's special envoy and the Presidential Office Chief, Mohammad-Ali Abtahi handed a message of Iranian president to the UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan yesterday.

The message read, "We are on board a single ship voyaging in a stormy sea of today's world. The progress, prosperity and bright future of the region and Muslim states are tied to sincere and comprehensive cooperation."

"Strengthening the ideological and historical bonds shared by Iran and the United Arab Emirates have provided for the interests of the Islamic umah and paved the way for collective efforts to resolve the problems of the Muslim world particularly the oppressed Palestinian nation," he said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran endeavors to further consolidate Islamic brotherhood, good neighboring relations, mutual respect and positive cooperation," said the Iranian president in his message.

The Iranian envoy leading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a one-day visit.

Upon his arrival, Abtahi conferred with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan on expansion of relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, Abtahi underlined the need for bilateral consultations to further strengthen the two countries' relations as well as issues of the Muslim world.

Three sons of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan were here on July 23 in a surprising one-day visit to the Islamic Republic.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan accompanied by Information Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and the Interior Ministry Undersecretary, Sheikh Seif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, met with Iranian President Mohammad Khatami and Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi.

At the meeting with the UAE delegation, Iranian President Khatami emphasized the importance of countries pursuing a policy of noninterference in affairs of one another and to work toward matters of mutual interest.

Commenting on Iran's detente policy, the president said that Tehran was ready to reduce tensions with any country, even those which had been hostile toward Iran in the past.

Khatami said that Iran's biggest trading partner in the region is the UAE and that ties between the two nations are "very good."

The president underlined the need for security and stability in the region, saying that all regional countries are on board a ship in the midst of the stormy sea of today's world.

Iran and the UAE are at loggerheads over the three strategic Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, and the Lesser and the Greater Tunbs, which are claimed by the UAE.