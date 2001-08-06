The Silk Road

(Rah-e-Abrisham) (In Persian) * License Holder: Ministry of Roads and Transportation * Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief: Mostafa Yamani ***Rah-e-Abrisham*** monthly magazine contains domestic news of the Ministry of Roads and Transportation. In this issue, there are several articles such as: Commemoration of the Late Dr. Dadman (the former minister of roads and transportation) and his companions, The Last Missions of the Late Dr. Dadman, and Getting to Know Ardebil Province.