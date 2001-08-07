Indian PM Says to Be Firm in Talks With Pakistan

NEWDELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee told Parliament on Tuesday New Delhi would remain firm in dealing with Pakistan in future talks but said diplomacy was the key to improving relations, Reuters said. "We will carry forward the process of peace but we will be firm in our stand. We will keep the interest and integrity of the country in mind," Vajpayee told the Lower House of Parliament. But Vajpayee, under fire at home for the fruitless talks, struck a note of optimism. "What looks impossible we will make possible through diplomacy. Everything is possible." A lot depended on Pakistan, he said. "But they will have to wash their hands of cross-border terrorism. I know if Pakistan wants, it can stop this kind of violence and it should," Vajpayee said. The July 15-16 summit between the Indian premier and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, the first between the neighbors in more than two years, ended without even a joint statement because of differences over Kashmir. The two leaders did, however, agree to continue talks. The Indian prime minister said he was deeply disturbed by the escalation in violence in the strife-torn state of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly by the recent gunning down of 32 "innocent" Hindu villagers by suspected Muslim rebels. India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring the 11-year-old revolt in Kashmir, which has claimed over 30,000 lives. Islamabad denies the charge and says it provides only moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris' fight for self-determination.