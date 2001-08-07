Varsity Volleyballers of Iran Upend India

TEHRAN The national volleyball team of India lost to the Iranian university students' team on Monday.

The Indian squad that had defeated the national Iranian team in its first clash on Sunday, was beaten in three consecutive sets 25-17, 25-23, and 25-22 by Iran's varsity volleyball team in the volleyball hall of Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex.

Saeid Rezaei, Sassan Khodaparast, and Mohammad Ghiassi shone during the games, IRNA said.

The selected team of Iranian university students is getting ready for taking part in the world varsity competitions to be held in Beijing.