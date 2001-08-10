Opposition Demands Resignation of Sri Lankan President Over Referendum

COLOMBO Sri Lanka's opposition parties recently claimed victory in their campaign to halt a controversial referendum called by President Chandrika Kumaratunga and demanded her immediate resignation. The combined opposition, which forms a majority in the 225-member Assembly, called for the immediate restoration of Parliament which Kumaratunga shut down for two months to avoid defeat in a vote of no confidence. Kumaratunga had also called a nation-wide referendum on the need for a new Constitution for August 21, but announced Tuesday that she was postponing it until October 18. "The postponement of the referendum is no answer to the problems faced by the country," AFP quoted the joint opposition as saying in a statement. "It is only an acceptance by the president that she and her government no longer enjoy the confidence of the people." Opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe called for Kumaratunga's resignation. "It is not only from the people of this country, but even internationally there is today great pressure for her government to resign and leave," said Wickremesinghe, a former prime minister who leads the United National Party (UNP). He said the country was facing the "dire consequences of bad governance, mismanagement, non-transparency and, most of all, frauds perpetrated on its people by a government which has no mandate to govern." The Marxist JVP, or People's Liberation Front, asked Kumaratunga to completely withdraw the referendum. The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), which defected from the coalition on June 20 making it a minority government, said the postponement of the referendum amounted to Kumaratunga accepting defeat. Putting off the referendum allows the police to use it as a cover to ban all political demonstrations using a 1981 law that prohibits processions that could affect the outcome of a plebiscite. On July 19, the police used the referendum act to crush a UNP march, during which two opposition activists were killed and over 80 wounded. Court authorities have ordered the arrest of six policemen on charges of murder. It is the first time since independence from Britain in 1948 that a government has been clinging on to power after being reduced to a minority administration. In a statement, the president's office made no reference to the suspension of Parliament or the opposition demands to reconvene it to end the political crisis. Kumaratunga said she was putting off the referendum because there was a "consensus emerging ... that there should be constitutional reforms." She gave political parties two months to agree on a new constitution but did not specify the shape and form of the new statute she wanted. "Her Excellency renews her call to all those citizens, groups and organizations who have the interest of the country at heart, including the political parties, to join together to achieve the necessary constitutional reforms which our people earnestly desire," her statement said. But she warned that failure to introduce reforms would see her holding the referendum on October 18. By that time, she would have the power to sack the legislature -- under the Constitution, the president can dissolve Parliament only after one year since the previous parliamentary election, which will be mid-October.