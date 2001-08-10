Special Philippine Team to Track Alleged Estrada Drug Money

MANILA Anti-corruption prosecutors launched an inquiry into allegations that ex-president Joseph Estrada and his former police chief laundered millions of drug-related dollars through U.S., Canadian and Hong Kong banks, AFP quoted an official as saying Wednesday. Chief of the Armed Forces Intelligence Unit, Colonel Victor Corpus, alleged in a report to President Gloria Arroyo that Estrada and Panfilo Lacson, who is now a senator, funnelled $728.5 million in profits from drugs deals, kidnapings and other criminal activities in joint accounts. If the inquiry establishes probable cause, Estrada and Lacson could face criminal charges, deputy overall ombudsman Margarito Gervacio told local television. "The office of the Ombudsman already ordered the creation of a three-man panel and the team is given a period of 30 days within which to wind up findings on this investigation without prejudice to their submitting periodic reports on the matter," he added. Both Estrada and Lacson have denied the allegations. They said the accusations were part of the administration's black propaganda campaign against the opposition. A lawyer for Estrada said his client would file a libel suit against corpus and the Philippine daily **** Inquirer**** broadsheet where the report was first leaked, saying the accounts were fictional. "The accounts they are talking about is non-existent," Attorney Cleofe Versola said. "You cannot produce something out of thin air." She said Estrada had asked a special anti-graft court to allow him to personally file the suit at lower court in northern Manila. Estrada has been detained pending on charges of massive corruption after he was ousted in a popular revolt in January. Lacson, who won a Senate seat in May, meanwhile issued an authorization allowing corpus to withdraw the funds he claims to be deposited in the foreign banks. This would prove the deposits are non-existent, Lacson said, stressing that if the army colonel does not find anything it would show that the report "is nothing but political persecution of the most despicable kind."