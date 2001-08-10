Fossett Wants to Fly Faster in Balloon Bid

SANTIAGO -- U.S. adventurer Steve Fossett was looking to step up the pace in his bid to be the first to balloon solo around the world as he neared the Pacific coast of South America on Friday and past the quarter-way mark of his trip, Reuters reported.

"It's been a fine tour so far," Fossett told his mission control team at St. Louis, Missouri, by satellite E-mail as he sailed steadily above the Pacific towards Chile and Argentina.

The millionaire former stockbroker, who survived a 29,000 feet (8,700 meters) plunge into the South Pacific on a previous bid to fly around the world in 1998, said he was "relieved" his latest record-breaking bid was going as well as it has so far.

"Now I just want to fly the next quarter faster, although the goal is worth whatever time it takes," he told his team.

At 0900 GMT (0300 EDT Friday), Fossett was traveling at 94 kph (57 mph) and at an altitude of 6,400 meters (21,000 feet) and had traveled 9,370 km (5,800 miles) since setting off from Australia's west coast last Sunday, according to the mission website at http://www.solospirit.wustl.edu/.

The eastern circumnavigation is expected to take 14 to 20 days, depending on weather conditions and the course followed.

Fossett's team said the American adventurer had been struck by the stunning beauty of the oceans and islands below him as he passed on Thursday and Friday over Niue, the Cook Islands and the tiny "blue lagoon" island of Aitutaki in the South Pacific.

"Passing Aitutaki, with its light turquoise lagoon that is said to resemble a huge pale oyster against the bright blue ocean, Fossett was compelled to contact mission control regarding the beauty of what was below," the website said.

Those plotting his course said they wanted to keep the balloon on a path that would cross South America near Santiago, Chile, and not farther south toward the often stormy Cape Horn.

"Everything is in good shape," said chief meteorologist Bob Rice. "The balloon is pretty much where we wanted it for the best speed and track currently available," he said.

"Fossett's in the area of a dying cold front, but any associated weather is to the south and he is out of its influence," he said.