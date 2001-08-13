Tehran's Islamic City Council Suspended Its Session Because of Disputes

TEHRAN The Tehran City Council did not convene on Monday due to disputes on the performance of the municipality of Tehran.

Councilor Ebrahim Asgharzadeh said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development owes more than 3 billion rials to the municipality because of illegal constructions in the western part of the city.

In response to Asgharzade's remarks, Tehran's mayor said that they are all fabricated and baseless and that Asgharzadeh is a political bankrupt who has been rejected by all groups and factions.

The mayor added that he has filled a suite to follow the case through legal channels.

He also said that some may think that it is he who insisted on being the mayor, in spite of the fact that some persons do want him to leave the job.

He added that this is not the case and that he actually accepted the job because he thought it was a duty for him and even Mr. Asgharzadeh and his wife encouraged him to accept the post.

He said that he wouldn't resign and that he would respond to the 35 accusations Mr. Asgharzadeh has levelled against him.