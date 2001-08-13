The Blessing of Afghan Refugees

There are currently over two million refugees from Afghanistan in Iran, according to official statistics. The true number of Afghan refugees in Iran is probably 2.5 million.

Due to the economic hardships facing the people of the country, some Iranians have begun to complain about the Afghan refugees. They say they are taking jobs from unemployed Iranians. They complain about smuggling and other crimes that they blame on the Afghans. They believe that their lot will improve if the Afghans are sent back home. But, what homes do the Afghans have to go back to?

It is perhaps natural that people gripped with recession and unemployment should point their fingers at the large number of immigrants amongst them and accuse them of being responsible for almost all the social ills predominant within their society. But if these people who complain so bitterly about the Afghan refugees would stop and think for a moment, they would realize that by giving shelter to these large masses of homeless refugees, and by welcoming them as brothers within the Islamic community, we have only performed our duty as Muslims.

The war in Afghanistan has been going on for more than 20 years. A whole generation of Afghans knows nothing but war. Accepting the Afghan refugees was the Islamic thing to do. Rejecting them not only would be a travesty of all our ideals and values, but also a violation and rejection of our religious teachings.

About 10 years ago, there was a meeting where the issue of refugees was being discussed. There were people from all over the world at the meeting. A Mexican asked the question, "What country is hosting the largest number of refugees in the world?" He was looking at an Iranian when he asked that question. The Iranian said, "I don't know." The Mexican answered, "Iran." The Iranian was proud that his country was so welcoming to refugees, more than any other country in the world.

The random incidents taking place against concentration of large groups of refugees in certain areas, were isolated cases with no reference to the overall welcome afforded the Afghans throughout the country. Unfortunately such occurrences only serve as instruments of rebuke and condemnation against Iran by some Western countries and international organizations which take such opportunities to spread negative propaganda about this country in order to pursue their special aims and policies. One day the war in Afghanistan will end. Most of the Afghan refugees will go home. If they are treated well here, they will honor Iran forever for being so hospitable to them in their time of need. Iran will also receive the blessing that only comes to those who welcome refugees.