A Collection of Memories & Interests

TEHRAN Leila Khadem, born in 1975, received a degree in art from Azad University. She has painted in different styles, but in her third exhibition she has used a style of painting based on conceptual art. Khadem presented her latest works in a collection of some 33 paintings which together make one big painting. Her works are a mixed collage, using many media such as oil colors, pastels, coal, paper and shells. A motif of fish can be seen in most of her works because she is interested in the form of fish. The young artist believes that these days people can relate to modern paintings much better and most of them understand modern and conceptual art. Khadem has painted her memories, interests and beautiful moments of her life in her latest paintings.