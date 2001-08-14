Kharrazi Urges EU to Stop Israeli Violence

TEHRAN -- Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi on Tuesday stressed the European Union (EU), especially Italy, to play a more active role against Israeli violence in holy Qods in killing Palestinians, destroying their houses and occupying the Orient House.

Kharrazi told Italian Foreign Minister Renato Ruggiero on phone that the actions of the Zionist regime will further complicate the situation in the region and may get other parties involved in the Middle East conflict, IRNA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the G8 ratification on international observers for occupied Palestine and supervision over the cease-fire process and called for speedy implementation of the approval.

Ruggiero for his part expressed concern over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and called for speedy cessation of violence.

He stressed that Italy closely follows up regional developments.

Italy will do its best to halt clashes and restore calm to the region, he added.

He too stressed the need for implementation of decisions taken at the G8 summit in Genoa last month.