Genocide, Zionism to Be Discussed at Racism Conference

TEHRAN A preparatory meeting for the World Anti-Racism Conference ended its work in Geneva on Friday without reaching any agreements on important issues such as equating Zionism with racism or reparations for slavery.

The one-week conference is to start on August 30 in the South African city of Durban.

Following are excerpts of an interview historian Ahmad Huber gave to the Overseas Service of the IRIB on this subject.

Q. There were many disagreements at the Geneva meeting. What do you think might have been the reason for the disagreements?

A. Two important issues were discussed during the meeting.

The first was in relation to the African governments, African Americans, and American Indians.

These groups have demanded that the Western countries apologize for their slavery policies toward them and have demanded compensation for the abuse. This was opposed by countries such as Britain, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States in particular. The second was the request of Arabs and Muslims to equate Zionism with racism. The United Nations agreed on the issue once in 1975, but the resolution was cancelled due to pressure from the United States and the Europeans.

Now the U.S. and the Zionist regime are trying to resist the Muslims' proposals. And the inhumane actions of the Zionist regime will be one of the main topics of the Durban summit.

Another important issue which was discussed in Geneva was the Jewish holocaust. Zionists, Americans and Germans had been trying to revive the issue of the Holocaust once again, but failed to do so and the issue will be discussed on the sidelines of the summit.

But, two of the topics to be discussed at the summit are important for Muslims. One is the Zionists' atrocities and another is acts of genocide committed by Western countries in Third World countries.