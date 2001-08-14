Iran Crushes Saudi Arabia in Basketball Clash

TEHRAN The under-23 team of Iran demolished the under-23 squad of Saudi Arabia on the third day of 3rd international basketball tournament, Sport and Nations, on Monday.

In the contest that was held in the basketball court of Azadi Sports Complex, Tehran, the Iranian side beat the Saudis 87-59, IRNA reported.

Earlier, the under-23 team of the country had lost to the national Iranian team and global sport of the U.S. while the Saudi Arabian representative had been defeated by BCA of Hungary and the team of Tehran.

The contests will resume today.