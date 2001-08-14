Kuerten, Agassi First to Qualify for Year-End Masters

LONDON Gustavo Kuerten and Andre Agassi have become the first players to qualify for the year-end Tennis Masters Cup 2001.

The pair, who played off in last year's inaugural Tennis Masters Cup final in Lisbon, have already accumulated enough points in the ATP champions race 2001 to assure their spots in the elite eight-man field in Sydney from November 13-18.

Kuerten has won a career-best six ATP titles this season, including Roland Garros and two Tennis Masters Series titles in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati, where his devastating victory last Sunday over Patrick Rafter saw the Brazilian replace Agassi in the lead of the champions race, Reuters said.

Kuerten, who defeated Agassi in straight sets in last year's Tennis Masters Cup final to claim the prestigious year-end world number one ranking, has also won titles in Stuttgart, Acapulco and Buenos Aires this year.

Agassi's guaranteed berth in Sydney is due in large part to his start to the season, which included victories at the Australian Open and back-to-back Tennis Masters Series victories at Indian Wells and the Ericsson Open.

Agassi recently captured his fourth title of the season at Los Angeles.