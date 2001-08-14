Trio of Iranian Movies Acquired by New York's Fall Festival

TEHRAN Three Iranian films including Ja'far Panahi's ****"Circle"****, Bahman Farmanara's ****"Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine"*****, and Hassan Yektapanah's ***"Jom'eh"**** each secured a deal, and the first two are slated to be screened at the upcoming New York Film Festival on Sep.30.

According to an IRNA report, Panahi's ***"Circle"**** debuted in Venice where it won the Golden Lion and the critics prize, continued to run in Toronto, and ended up in Lincoln Center, New York.

***"Circle"**** was among the nine Iranian short films produced and forwarded by the Young Iranian Cinematographers Organization (YICO) to Italy's 58th Venice International Film Festival.

The top prize of this internationally acknowledged festival, the Golden Lion, was awarded to ***"Circle" (Dayereh)*****, a film on the miseries of life for Iranian women.

Panahi also won a prize by a U.S. Film Critics Association for the film, but later returned it to them for the "inappropriate treatment of the U.S. immigration officers at the JFK Airport, while he was on his way to attend the festival.

"The U.S.-based National Film Critics Association is proud of awarding the Prize of Freedom of expression to you for making your audacious masterpiece ****The Circle***...," a letter by the association to Panahi said.

****The Circle****, which has earned Panahi a place as one of the world's most courageous artists, was created despite the official disapproval.

It has not been shown publicly in Iran, although it won the Golden Lion as the best film at the recent Venice Film Festival.

This film is Panahi's examination of the fate of his child characters when they grow up.

It develops to relate the sad stories of the lives of three women, a battered wife, a divorced woman and an estranged wife.

Meanwhile, **** Circle **** is currently on the screen in the International Hall of Golden Screen Cinema in Kuala Lumpur together with Ja'far Panahi's two other films: ****"Mirror***", and ***"The White Balloon"*****.

In reply to a question posed by a journalist, Panahi said, "We always find ourselves within a circle, no matter where we are, the only difference lies in the radius of the circle which keeps varying at different points."

He added that what really matters is that the radius of the circles keeps extending.

Meanwhile, Bahman Farmanara's ***"Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine"**** bought by New Yorker films, will be released at New York City's Lincoln Plaza on Oct. 13 as well as other theaters, before being screened at the New York Festival on Sept. 30.

****The Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine**** is a movie comprised of three episodes based on repetition of memories of death and life, a contradiction which is even reflected in the title of the movie; since camphor is reminiscent of death, while jasmine symbolizes life.

According to Bahman Farmanara's comment, this is a new experience adapted from the french contemporary literature.

New Yorker films has also acquired hassan Yektapanah's ***"Jome'h"****, the winner of the Camera D'or Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and an entry at the Toronto Film Festival, which will be released early next year.