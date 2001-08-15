NATO Close to Decision on Macedonia Advance Team

BRUSSELS -- NATO governments are expected to decide later on Wednesday on a proposal to send an advance team of some 400 troops to Macedonia, a NATO source said.

"Prospects look pretty good," the source said, speaking after a meeting of ambassadors at NATO headquarters.

Ambassadors from the alliance's 19 member states did not take an immediate decision on a proposal to send the advance group to Macedonia.

They will consult with their governments, and if no government objects by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the proposal is approved and the advance team could travel to Macedonia before the weekend, Reuter said.

No decision has been taken at this stage on the deployment of the entire 3,500-member force that NATO proposes to send to Macedonia to collect the weapons of ethnic Albanian guerillas who have waged a six-month uprising against the government.

((brussels newsroom +32 2 287 6830, fax +32 2 230 5573, brussels.newsroomreuters.com)) reuter 15-54-15.H24