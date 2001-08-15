Scuffles Break Out as Japan Marks War Anniversary

TOKYO -- Scuffles broke out Wednesday between right-wing nationalists and opponents of militarism as Japan commemorated the 56th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, Reuters said.

Thousands of Japanese police, including riot squads, were mobilized Wednesday as right-wing activists and anti-war protestors clashed near a controversial war shrine in Tokyo.

"No one was arrested, and we have not received any reports of injuries so far," said a spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, adding 2,300 police officers were deployed.

But news reports said there were several injuries after a few hundred people were involved in minor skirmishes at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, dedicated to those who died in a century of conflicts up to 1945.

Tension mounted at the Shrine after Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, ignoring the opposition outcry at home and abroad, worshipped on Monday at the nation's de facto war memorial.

Police forcefully separated angry critics of Koizumi's visit and right-wing activists, some of whom were waving Japan's sun symbol national flags.

Ignoring the clamor outside, ageing veterans and bereaved families marched to the inner courtyard of the shrine, as five cabinet ministers paid homage Wednesday.