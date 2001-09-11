NATO Summit Moved Away From Naples

ROME An informal meeting of NATO defense ministers, originally scheduled to take place in Naples, will be moved to a nearby port town for security reasons, Italy's defense minister was quoted by DPA as saying Tuesday. In a meeting with NATO general staff, Antonio Martino said the September 26-27 meeting would be held in the Military Academy of Pozzuoli, a few kilometers outside Naples. The meeting, which is expected to play host to delicate arms control talks, involving United States Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld and his Russian counterpart Igor Ivanov, will be presided over by nearly 8,000 police officers. The decision follows renewed security concerns in the aftermath of a recent Group of Eight summit in Genoa in which anti-globalization- related violence caused one death and millions in damages. The Italian government was this week also expected to announce an alternative venue for a United Nations conference on world hunger, originally scheduled to be held in Rome. The November 5-9 world food summit is being organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and has already attracted the attention of anti-globalization protesters. A joint Italy-FAO commission has been considering several easy-to- protect towns as possible venues for the conference.