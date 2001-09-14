Details of Leader's Remarks at Meeting With Cabinet

Part 4

In his official visit with the president and the cabinet, in which he defined the principal characteristics of the new government, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasized government continuity in the next four years. He said that the situation for the government is more favorable and that the main task of the new government, as the government of work and action, should be the elimination of poverty and injustice. The Leader also delivered an important speech. Following is the full text of the speech:

In the Name of Allah the Compassionate, the Merciful

A generous government is a proud and honored government, and has a strong belief in the path that the Constitution and the responsibilities and policies of the government have put forward. This government is strong and invincible.

A generous government has a new message for the world. The idea of religious democracy that we have set forth is a new message. It is not just because we are presenting a version of religious democracy, but we are actually doubting democracy in the rest of the world.

I have serious doubts about democracy in the world, because the world's elections are affected by capitalist propaganda.

People say that newspapers are free in America and England. I ask which newspaper belongs to poor and deprived people, so that one can find the freedom of the poor through that newspaper. To whom do these newspapers belong? To capitalists.

Yes, newspapers are free. It means they are free to write and say everything.

They do not write things against their interests and will. This is the case with those states that consider themselves the cradles of democracy and are proud of that.

You see, there are governments which are called democracies, but as a matter of fact, the military authority governs the society. There are presidential elections with only one candidate. There is currently no country among the Islamic countries like Iran, in which the majority of its people take part in elections.

I believe that if democracy is to exist in our country and if the people are to have power, it can only be realized under the banner of Islam and the Islamic Republic.

It is only in the Islamic Republic that, due to the blessing of Islam and the influence of the clergy and the Constitution, a true democracy could be established. Otherwise, those who staged the 28th of Mordad [1953] and 3rd of Esfand [1920] coups would appear once again and ruin everything under the banner of intellectualism and democracy.

If they wanted to do us a favor, they would establish a democracy controlled by the big corporations and cartels. If not, they would establish a military dictatorship.

I would like to give you, my brothers and sisters, some advice. I believe that this advice can help in the orientation of the government's general policies in the next four years.

But, first of all you should remember that this four-year period will also pass very quickly, as it did in Mr. Khatami's previous term in office.

(to be contd.)