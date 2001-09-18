Floodsin Vietnam Delta Kill 108, 600,000 Affected

HANOI -- Floods in Vietnam's Mekong Delta have killed at least 108 people in the past month, including 95 children, and inundated the homes of more than 600,000 people, officials said on Tuesday. Disaster management officials said water was still rising in the worst-hit provinces of An Giang and Dong Thap bordering Cambodia and were expected to peak at nearly a meter (three feet) above danger levels at the weekend. An official in Dong Thap told Reuters 47,900 families, or nearly 240,000 people, were facing food shortages, many after evacuation from flood-stricken areas. Disaster officials say many of the child victims have come from families of poor itinerant workers and had drowned after being left alone while their parents looked for work or food. The official in Dong Thap said some children had been killed in traffic accidents on congested dykes where their families had been evacuated, Reuters reported. The national anti-flood committee said nearly 124,000 homes of some 620,000 people, in six rice-growing Mekong Delta provinces had been inundated. It said authorities had evacuated 17,412 families, or at least 87,000 people, and needed to move another 17,584 households. ---- Many Need Aid ---- The anti-flood committee said a total 88,760 families, or some 443,800 people, were in need of aid of some kind. The low-lying delta of the Mekong River is hit by floods of varying severity every year. A disaster management official in An Giang said the flood peaks this year were not expected to be as high as they were in 2000, when the worst floods in 40 years killed more than 480 people. Last week, the Chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross, Nguyen Trong Nhan, said his organization was seeking about $1 million in flood relief funds to buy food, canvas, fishing nets and rescue equipment such as motorized boats. Some international aid organizations have questioned Vietnam's call for funds to buy rice for flood victims, given that the country is the world's number two exporter of the staple and has big stocks in government warehouses in the delta. Bo Backstrom, head of delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said last week it had no plan to launch an international appeal for Vietnam's flood victims but was ready to do so if the situation worsened. Officials say the delta is better prepared this year after a crash program of dyke building and irrigation. Crop damage has been negligible, given that the summer-autumn rice crop was almost complete when the floods hit. However, officials said farmers in many flood-hit areas would not grow a smaller third rice crop, which is used mainly for domestic consumption. 10-06-06.H27