Two Immigrants Shot in U.S.

TEHRAN -- Following the recent incidents in the United States, a U.S. citizen shot two immigrants, killing one and injuring the other.

He was arrested and imprisoned yesterday shouting, "I am defending America," as he was taken into custody.

Anti-Islamic sentiment has increased after the terrorist attacks in the United States, and some immigrants have suffered as a result.

The Mayor of Phoenix said that killing foreigners would not help the relatives of those who died in the assaults on New York and Washington.

Relatives of the two immigrants have said that the shootings took place as a direct result of the recent terrorist attacks in the US. The murder victim was from India, and the injured man is Lebanese.