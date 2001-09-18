Iran Sets Clocks Back One Hour at Midnight Friday
September 19, 2001 - 0:0
TEHRAN Iranians will set their clocks back one hour from midnight Friday, the Presidential Office announced Tuesday.
The move to winter time, more than a month ahead of most other countries, will put Iran three and a half hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.
Iran moves its clocks back at the beginning of the first day of autumn and forward on the first day of spring. The decision was made by the Iranian cabinet in August 1991.