Assault on Muslim Woman in Britain Seen as Revenge Attack

LONDON -- British police said on Tuesday an assault on a young Muslim woman appeared to be a reprisal attack, following the destruction of New York's World Trade Center last week.

The woman, aged 19, was walking alone in Swindon, 120 km (75 miles) west of London, on Friday night when she was approached by two white men, one of whom attacked her with a baseball bat, a police spokeswoman said.

She was treated for head and shoulder injuries. "It appears that it is a race attack after the events of last week and that's how it was viewed by the victim," the spokeswoman said.

"Obviously she is very traumatized by it all. We are seeking witnesses."

Reports of such attacks, including an assault which paralyzed an Afghan taxi driver in London, come as Muslim leaders prepare to meet with police chiefs to discuss the safety of their community.

Schools and mosques have been targets with threats against pupils and graffiti attacks on places of worship, Muslim leaders told Reuters.

The Islamia School in west London, founded by 1970s pop singer, Cat Stevens, now known as "Yusuf Islam", reopened on Monday after closing last Thursday following a series of telephone death threats.

Muslim leaders in London are to meet a senior police officer at Scotland Yard on Thursday to discuss reprisals against their community following the U.S. attacks.