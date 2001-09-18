Turk Police Arrest 92 Afghans Heading for Greece

ISTANBUL -- Turkish military police have arrested 92 Afghan immigrants close to the popular tourist destinations of Bodrum and Datca, officials of the regional governor's office said on Tuesday. The immigrants, including women and children, were believed to have illegally entered the country from Iran or Iraq and were about to board boats for the Greek island of Kos, the official said. He ruled out any link with last week's attacks on the United States or any group involved in them. Washington has identified, Osama Bin Laden, who is being harbored by Afghanistan's ruling Taleban, as a prime suspect in those attacks.