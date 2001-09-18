Coulibaly Goal Edges Iran 1-0

TEHRAN Mali kept its chance alive to book a berth in the quarterfinals of the Under-17 FIFA World Soccer Championships underway in Trinidad and Tobago as Bakary Coulibaly found Uran's net.

In the Group D match that was played on Tuesday, Coulibaly slotted home in the 38th minute to give the Iranian team the second defeat.

In another clash of the same group, Costa Rica routed Paraguay 3-0 to lead the group and cruise into the quarterfinals. Armando Alonso scored the opener for Costa Rica in the 76th minute and doubled his own scoring in the 85th minute. Seven minutes from the time, Randall Azofeifa netted for his side.

According to IRNA, in Group C matches, Burkina Faso stunned Spain 1-0 and Argentina managed to trounce Oman 3-0.

The event will continue today.